Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.10 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $569.92 million and $10.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $32.54 or 0.00076183 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00277978 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00096072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

