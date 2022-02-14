Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.07. Bitfarms shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 41,523 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $788.78 million and a PE ratio of -390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.