BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

