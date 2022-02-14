BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of BL stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $143.51.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

