BlackRock Inc. Sells 38,447 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.15% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 217,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,350. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $895.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

