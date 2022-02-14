BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $14.57 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

