Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 7.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 34,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,921,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $605,157. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 40.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 88.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 69,916 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

