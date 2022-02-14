Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

