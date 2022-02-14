BMO Capital Markets Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$215.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFCZF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $145.95 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $112.63 and a twelve month high of $148.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.