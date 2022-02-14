BMO Capital Markets Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$215.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFCZF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $145.95 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $112.63 and a twelve month high of $148.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.