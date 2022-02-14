BMO Capital Markets Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$36.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUSMF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

