BMO Capital Markets Raises TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$34.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.