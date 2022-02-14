BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.77.

CCK stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $118.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

