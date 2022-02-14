BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

BNPQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($71.26) to €65.00 ($74.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($73.56) to €69.60 ($80.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($59.43) to €52.60 ($60.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($71.26) to €63.00 ($72.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.