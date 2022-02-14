BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.