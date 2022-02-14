Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Buys 3,315 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,315 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BSBK stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 25.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BSBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

