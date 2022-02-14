Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAM stock opened at $432.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $404.50 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

