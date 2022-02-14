Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.790 EPS.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 179,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,194 shares of company stock worth $3,031,993. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.