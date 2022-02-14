Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

BYD stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

