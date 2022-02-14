Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Braemar Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE BHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. 8,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 888,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

