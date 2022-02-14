Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Braemar Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NYSE BHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. 8,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.73.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
