Brett Alan Cope Acquires 10,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. 116,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $269.16 million, a PE ratio of 378.83 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 1,733.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

