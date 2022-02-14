BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
