BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 196,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

