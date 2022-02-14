Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in January

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

