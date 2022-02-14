Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $131.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.