British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($51.39) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,566 ($48.22).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,430 ($46.38) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,939.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,737.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company has a market cap of £78.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,445.50 ($46.59).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.