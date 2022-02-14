Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

