Brokerages Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research analysts recently commented on ASTR shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 22,037,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,005. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

