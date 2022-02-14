Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,755 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.