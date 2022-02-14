Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.85. 8,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

