Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.85. 8,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.