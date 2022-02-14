Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $666.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

