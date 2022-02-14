Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $728.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce $728.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710.90 million and the highest is $747.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 757,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,065,528 shares of company stock worth $80,278,336. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

