Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.47. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $244.28 on Monday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

