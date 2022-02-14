Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.