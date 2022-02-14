Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

