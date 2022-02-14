Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TSC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

