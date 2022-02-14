Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. AptarGroup also reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 134.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $113.71 on Monday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.