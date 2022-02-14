Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.42. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.