Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,810. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

