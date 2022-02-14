Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.39. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. raised their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

HUBS stock traded up $14.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.86. 9,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,276. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,738 shares of company stock worth $45,023,465. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

