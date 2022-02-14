Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post $752.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

SITE traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.29. The stock had a trading volume of 379,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

