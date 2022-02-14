Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.54 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post $631.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.46 million. SM Energy posted sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.