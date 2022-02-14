Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.54 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post $631.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.46 million. SM Energy posted sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.
SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Shares of SM stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $38.25.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
