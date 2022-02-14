Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $71.69

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

