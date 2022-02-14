Brokerages Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 411.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,827 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at about $24,069,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $12,846,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 809.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 533,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

