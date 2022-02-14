Brokerages Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NYSE:FOE opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Ferro
Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.
