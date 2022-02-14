Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Target Price at C$104.78

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE:L opened at C$101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$34.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$105.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.48.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Insiders have sold a total of 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893 over the last ninety days.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.