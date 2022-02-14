Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $215.76

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PXD opened at $230.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $127.81 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

