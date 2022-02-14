Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $54.57

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,934 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 95.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 621,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $12,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 11,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,976. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

