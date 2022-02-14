Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $118.22

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. Q2 has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

