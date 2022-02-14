Brokerages Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.92%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

