Brokers Issue Forecasts for Forward Air Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forward Air in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $100.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Forward Air by 173.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

