BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $198.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BT Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 23,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,158. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.