BTIG Research Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UBER. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.03.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 255,651 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

