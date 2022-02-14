Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises about 2.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,528. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 159.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

